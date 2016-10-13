Bread winner 

click to enlarge

That little slip of space on Gottingen Street between Portland Place and Cornwallis Street is thick with incredible food and drink options. Not only did The Foggy Goggle just announce a move across from Squiggle Park this past week, bringing a new, chill pub vibe to the area, but last month also saw the opening of LF Bakery at 2063 Gottingen Street, the old home of The Community Carrot Co-op.

A small boulangerie focusing on traditional French flavours, LF Bakery is owned and operated by Laurent Marcel.

Marcel grew up in Le Mans, a small city in the Loire Valley region of France. "My parents had a bakery in France," Marcel says. "I started with pastry in France, but since I've been in Canada, I'm more interested in bakery products using organic flour."

After working with Boulangerie La Vendéenne for a couple of years, Marcel considered a move to Montreal to open his own bakery, but ended up finding a spot in Halifax with the help of a customer at La Vendéenne—a fellow Frenchman who has clearly had an eye towards developing Gottingen Street's expanding food repertoire—Frédéric Tandy from Ratinaud French Cuisine. "We have the same philosophy and work ethic," says Marcel.

Their businesses also complement each other very well. The possibilities of having a charcuterie and butcher shop down the street from a French bakery can only lead to great collaborations, whether it's between the two businesses or in their customers' kitchens.

Now settled on Gottingen Street, LF Bakery has a menu built on Marcel's French inspiration: Baguettes, brioche, croissants and sweet and savoury pastries make up most of the menu, along with fresh brewed coffee.

"There are many possibilities," Marcel says, "but I need time to develop them. I will try to do my best!" LF Bakery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9am-7pm.

This interview was conducted in French and translated.