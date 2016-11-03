Gold Winner enVie—A Vegan Kitchen

Silver Winner Heartwood

Bronze Winner The Wooden Monkey, Halifax

Branding your resto as vegan brings in a diverse crew—not just folks looking for meat-less and cheese-less dishes, but also those with dietary needs. “There’s the crowd who want local stuff, but we also have a very high number of people who have food intolerances or allergies, and you can’t walk into a normal restaurant and get that sort of thing,” says Envie co-owner Cory Urquhart. Attention to these needs is what brought this speciality restaurant to the top on Best Gluten-Free Friendly and Best Vegetarian Friendly in just four years. “There’s kind of an option for everybody,” adds Urquhart.