Best Use Of Local Ingredients 

Gold Winner Chives Canadian Bistro

Silver Winner The Wooden Monkey, Halifax

Bronze Winner EDNA

Walking into Chives, you never know what you might read on their board of “specials.” Seasonal veggies come from the farmers’ market and valley-based companies, while cheese and fish are important local staples as well. “I think that the best cooking has to be based – at least, in a majority proportion – in local seasonal product,” says chef proprietor Craig Flinn. “Those products taste better, they are culturally significant, they represent the region, they represent the styles of cooking of the chefs most of the time.”