Best Server 

Gold Winner Chris Haley, The Wooden Monkey, Dartmouth

Silver Winner Alissa Maloney, Brooklyn Warehouse

Bronze Winner Maggie Phillips, Chives Canadian Bistro

“Are you kidding me?! Two years in a row? That is AMAZING!” screams Chris Haley through the phone. Last year Haley won the readers' choice award too, but his workplace has since changed—he says he welcomes the switch from the business crowd at Best Western’s Trendz to The Wooden Monkey in Dartmouth. “Every day is a new day, so that’s the exciting part. We do have our regulars, but there’s these times especially over the summer where you get to meet a lot of the travellers,” he says. “And I get to represent my city which is really cool.” Haley adores serving—it’s his calling. “The interaction with the public, it’s fantastic,” he says. “It’s almost like I get to walk on stage every day. I get to go in, and just be me.”