Food & Drink

Best Seafood 

Gold Winner John’s Lunch

Silver Winner Evan’s Fresh Seafoods

Bronze Winner The Five Fisherman Restaurant & Grill

John’s Lunch, its simple, gritty lunch counter and its platters fried of seafood, has been repeatedly dubbed not just the Best Fish & Chips in Halifax (by you, readers) but the best in Canada, too. Most recently, the Huffington Post heralded Fotis Fatouros’ nearly 50-year-old seafood staple a must-taste destination. But because it’s the fish, not the chips, that’s the winner at this joint (OK, the kitschy atmosphere, too), we recommend digging through the heap of fries to tackle the haddock tips, clams, scallops—or your classic one-, two- or three-piece fish—first.

