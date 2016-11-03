Gold Winner The Canteen

Silver Winner Indochine Banh Mi

Bronze Winner Pete’s Fine Foods, Dresden Row

When Renée Lavallée thinks lunch, she thinks sandwiches, hence why she made the classic item her restaurant’s bread and butter (and meat and cheese). From fried chicken to fried green tomato, crobster rolls to BLT bagels—the lineups (and votes) are a sign that maybe breakfast isn’t the most important meal of the day after all. This year’s been a big one for The Canteen, and not just because of its second serving of gold for Best Sandwich. The little lunch counter announced come early 2017 it’ll be upgrading its digs to a 55-seater spot on Portland Street, upping the ante with both brunch and dinner menus as well as booze. But don’t worry—your sammies are safe.