Food & Drink

Best Salad 

Gold Winner Pete’s Fine Foods, Dresden Row

Silver Winner enVie—A Vegan Kitchen

Bronze Winner 2 Doors Down

Alright, alright. We get it, readers. Pete’s is a well-rounded grocery store. You don’t have to rub it in other grocers’ faces with nine consecutive Best Smoothie, nine consecutive Best Salad and four Best International Grocer awards. But seriously, the eternally busy Dresden Row location of Pete Luckett’s brainchild—and now Sobeys affiliate— covers a lot of ground and produces some strange grocery orders: One-of-a-kind super salads, fresh-from-the-blender smoothies, halloumi from Cyprus, olives from Spain and Worcester sauce Walker’s Crisps. According to your votes, it’s all part of a balanced meal.

