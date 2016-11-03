Best Sackville Restaurant 

Gold Winner Chef’s Menu

Silver Winner Tom’s Family Restaurant

Bronze Winner Freeman’s Little New York

“Our customers are all always saying ’You’re the best-kept secret!’ and I’m like, ’I don’t want to be the best kept secret! I want everyone to know!’” says Chef’s Menu’s Darrick Giffin. Well, it looks like the secret’s out—at least in Sackville. Whether it’s the bacon-wrapped stuffed chicken, the ribs or the Thursday, Friday and Saturday specials, something that’s cooking here has been winning over voters for the last few years. And Giffin says of those voters/diners: “Without them, we wouldn’t be here. They’ve been so supportive and helped us get the word out to Bedford and Sackville.”