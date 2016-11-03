Gold Winner Boneheads BBQ

Silver Winner Mic Mac Bar & Grill

Bronze Winner Baton Rouge

Seven years in business plus seven Best Ribs awards equals pretty flawless, by our math. The Boneheads finger-licking, bone-in ribs win with a slow and steady cook time of anywhere from five to eight hours, says Cindy Wheatley of the saucy snack’s recipe for success. That and an endless supply of napkins and paper towel. “It’s just the delicious smoky barbecue goodness, nobody else is doing quite the same thing,” she says. “We’re trying to keep it simple, and basic, authentic Southern barbecue.”