Gold Winner EDNA

Silver Winner Brooklyn Warehouse

Bronze Winner 2 Doors Down

“That’s a huge one for me because so many of the new restaurants have opened in the last couple of years, and there’s been a real emphasis on design,” says EDNA’s visionary Jenna Mooers of her Best Atmosphere accolade. Working with Breakhouse, taking inspiration from her time in Montreal and the joie de vivre of her mom’s favourite poet—and the restaurant’s muse—Edna St. Vincent Millay helped the simple yet stunning look and feel come together. That atmosphere working in unison with some seriously incredible food is what makes Mooer’s EDNA the Best Restaurant, with the Best Brunch, for the second year running, but she says it’s more than that. “A big part of this award belongs to the team, and the staff. They are the individuals that animate my restaurant ever night and every brunch.” Daily meetings, regular menu tastings and a nightly 4pm family dinner help provide a constant learning environment, and lots of opportunity for staff collaboration, says Mooers. “Plus we get along better when we’re fed.”