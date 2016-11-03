Best of Halifax

Food & Drink

Best Pub Food 

Gold Winner Durty Nelly’s Authentic Irish Pub

Silver Winner Henry House

Bronze Winner Your Father’s Moustache

Another heaping portion of fried gold for the winning Durty Nelly’s Authentic Irish Pub, which once again takes home Best Pub Food. I mean, have you seen this menu? Jumbo pretzel with jalapeño beer cheese sauce, big effin’ nachos, beer-battered fish and chips, Irish stew and Guinness-braised lamb shanks. One of each, please? Then wash it all down with the gold-place winning Durty Ol’ Caesar (that’s one and a half ounces of Jameson Irish whiskey, Worcestershire, HP sauce, horseradish, sriracha, cucumber and a pickled bean). Hangovers beware, Durty Nelly’s is here to serve ya’.

