Gold Winner HFX Sports Bar & Grill

Silver Winner Bubba Ray’s Sports Bar, Spring Garden Road

Bronze Winner Niche Lounge

Do you believe in miracles? Bubba Ray’s dynasty as Halifax’s Best Place to Watch The Game comes to a close after six years as champion. With its hand raised at the bell is HFX Sports Bar & Grill, home to about 100 televisions, 35 beer on tap and loads of real sports fans hungry for some action. This is why they call BOH “the beautiful game.” Niche comes in with a solid third-place finish, with its patio being the spot to be for footy fans during this past summer’s Euro Cup.