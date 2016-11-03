Best Place For A First Date 

click to enlarge Dylan Chew

Gold Winner The Board Room Game Cafe

Silver Winner Point Pleasant Park

Bronze Winner Tom’s Little Havana

Dating is a roll of the dice at the best of times, so why not literally roll some dice on that awkward first date in a place with a relaxed atmosphere and a great icebreaker. “Playing a board game on your first date is a great way to get to know somebody,” says Board Room Game Cafe owner Kris Moulton. “The way they win games or lose games tells a lot about their personality.” Ditto for trivia nights. The BRGC only started its themed trivia nights (Friends, Gilmore Girls, The Office) last year and it’s already winning gold.