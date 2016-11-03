Best Pizza Slice 

Gold Winner Sicilian Pizza, Donairs & Subs, downtown

Silver Winner Tony’s Donair & Pizza, Robie Street

Bronze Winner Salvatore’s Pizzaiolo Trattoria

There once was a packed pub, with golden pint glasses and energetic students, blowing off steam after their classes. When the evening’s end came, and the fun had been had, the snack search began, to make the morning less bad. Goodnight dance floor, goodnight coat check. Goodnight Split Crow, goodnight Lower Deck. Goodnight Blowers Street. Goodnight sidewalk. Goodnight students, goodnight bike lock. Goodnight Sicilian Pizza, goodnight giant slice. Goodnight cardboard plate, goodnight donair-sauce-vice. Goodnight rumbling stomach, goodnight Halifax. Thank you Sicilian Pizza, you know we’ll be back.