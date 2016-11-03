Welcome to the Best of Halifax Readers' Choice Awards 2016 

You came, saw, tasted, listened and experienced the very best things this city threw at us this year. And now you’ve spoken. Over 12,000 of you cast votes, putting forward the names of people, places, restaurants and retailers you thought absolutely killed it this year. Turns out, Halifax loves to give props.

After much tabulation, we present the 600+ winners of our 22nd annual Best of Halifax awards. And we couldn't have done it without you.

voted by Halifax || written by Allison Saunders, Jacob Boon, Tara Thorne, Stephanie Johns, Morgan Mullin, Ashley Corbett, Kyle Shaw and Rebecca Dingwell