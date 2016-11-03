Best Moving Company 

Gold Winner Munden’s Moving Company

Silver Winner Able Movers

Bronze Winner Short Notice Movers

After sitting in the silver spot last year, Munden’s Moving is seeing gold once again. “Being in the service industry, and being in an industry with so much competition, it’s just great to be recognized,” says Sheila Mont, who co-owns the business with Robert Munden. After 30 years of helping people move, Munden’s has grown, now serving everyone from students to folks with four-bedroom homes as well as corporate offices. They also provide what Mont calls a “white-glove service”—moving delicate cargo such as antiques. “People call us up because we are careful, so we get recommended for a lot of that.”