Best Moving Company 

Gold Winner Munden’s Moving & Storage

Silver Winner Short Notice Movers

Bronze Winner Big Picture Moving Company

With 28 years in the biz, the family owned Munden’s Moving & Storage took top honours. “With hardworking, experienced staff from our office to the crews on the trucks, our policy is to try and make your move as stress free as possible while treating you and your belongings with respect,” writes owner Robert Munden. The company provides moving service throughout Atlantic Canada, Quebec and Ontario, and through affiliates, the rest of the universe, should you want to move to the United States or Saturn. Munden’s also has a honking big heated storage facility in the BLIP.