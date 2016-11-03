Best Lunch Specials 

Gold Winner Cha Baa Thai, Halifax

Silver Winner Piatto Pizza + Enoteca

Bronze Winner Ko Doraku, Brenton Street

It’s obvious why people flock to Cha Baa Thai for its lunch specials – they’re affordable, and they have a great variety of both meat and veggie options. One website review calls the masaman curry “heavenly,” but stir fried rib and chili cashew tofu are also part of the spread. Your only problem might be picking a single one. It doesn’t really matter when your lunch break is, either, because the specials are available from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Who says you can’t have red curry chicken as an afternoon snack?