Best local films of 2016 

click to enlarge Mabel directed by Teresa MacInnes

Fish

Director Heather Young looks at the world in a sad but beautiful way. She's one of Nova Scotia's most unique and honest storytellers. Being a true East Coaster, she doesn't like to brag so I'll do it for her. Since its release in 2016, this film has been travelling the world and winning (well deserved) awards.

Nightcall

From the Film 5 program through AFCOOP, this is a stylized, dark and eerie film from director Nicole Holland. I love the weird music and the colourful lighting.

Rubbed the Wrong Way

A funny and simple animated short from Struan Sutherland. It was part of the CBC shorts gala at The Atlantic Film festival and the crowd was in stitches. If you like dry and sarcastic (like I do) you'll like this.

I'm Coming to Paris to Kill You

This is one of the best short films I have ever seen. Its use of projections mixed with live action brought me to a world I haven't visited since I was a kid. I want to BE director Seth Smith when I grow up. Mabel

This short documentary was directed by Teresa MacInnes. It's a sweet, beautifully-produced piece about an 89-year-old hairdresser. It made me smile and reminded me that I should call my grandmother. Bonus: This one's available online http://blog.nfb.ca/blog/2016/09/30/exclusive-online-premiere-mabel/

Stephanie Clattenburg is a film writer and director based in Halifax NS. Her interests include film, music, television, radio and time travel. See her list of best local productions of 2016 online at thecoast.ca