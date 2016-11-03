Best Liquor / Wine Store 

Gold Winner Bishop’s Cellar

Silver Winner Rockhead Wine + Beer Market

Bronze Winner The Port by NSLC

Comforting, warm and impeccably balanced is Bishop’s Cellar, the waterfront destination for wine lovers and spirited spirits fans looking for some potent potables sold with expert knowledge. The north end’s Rockhead Wine + Beer Market, meanwhile, has a bolder taste that pairs well with its attached grocery shopping convenience. There’s nothing wrong with sharing a complex microbrew with some Our Compliments’ chips and to hell with you if you think otherwise. The NSLC’s new much-ballyhooed Port store—confusingly not by the ports and instead located on Clyde Street—takes home bronze.