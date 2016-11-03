Best Late-night Food 

click to enlarge Meghan Tansey Whitton

Gold Winner Freeman’s Little New York, Quinpool

Silver Winner Willy’s Fresh Cut

Bronze Winner Mezza Lebanese Kitchen, Barrington

There aren’t many people you can count on after 3am. We know, we know—sleep is important, but so are late-night snacks. Imperative, even. Lucky for you, Freeman’s is a total nighthawk. Its ringer won’t be on silent when you’re drunk dialling, and its door is always open for an unannounced drop-in to debrief. Until 5am you can count on Quinpool’s Little New York for garlies, pizzas, all day breakfast and deep-fried pub snacks—a menu capable of knocking Willy’s poutine from the top spot in this category. Rest assured, this is one decision you won’t regret the morning after.