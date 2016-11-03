Gold Winner Dhaba Casual Fine Dining

Silver Winner Curry Village

Bronze Winner A Taste of India

Best of Halifax voters seem to agree with the sentiment that the Junus family restaurant, Dhaba Casual Fine Dining, is the place to eat in Bayers Lake, and the city’s Best Indian food. The authentic dishes of both northern and southern India will send your tastebuds on an all-expenses paid vacation during all three meals of the day here. Try the incredible brunch buffet, Sundays from 12-3pm, the bountiful weekday lunch specials and an incredible selection of biryanis, curries, vindaloos and paneers for dinner every evening (except Mondays). Take out, eat in or stop by its sister shop, Dhaba Sweets and Spices for a one way ticket to Flavourtown.