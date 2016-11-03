Best of Halifax

Food & Drink

Best Greek Restaurant 

Gold Winner Athens Restaurant

Silver Winner The Blue Olive

Bronze Winner Ela!, Bayers Lake

This Quinpool Road anchor is as reliable as a sturdy pair of walking shoes. A go-to spot for students, families and everyone in between, Athens’ enormous menu offers a little bit of Greek for any palate. Going 35 years strong, the restaurant is still owned by the Panopalis family. “My parents, at 78 years old, are still here at six o’clock every morning to get the restaurant up and running,” says owner Vange Panopalis.

