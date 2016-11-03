Best Gay Bar 

Gold Winner Reflections Cabaret

Silver Winner Menz & Mollyz Bar

Bronze Winner The Company House

No labels, no rules and unstoppable dance parties are what Reflections is, and has been, about since it opened in 1996. An inclusive dance club from the get-go, Refs is host to drag shows, theme nights, banging DJs, Halifax Pop Explosion showcases and the weekly open mic sitch $Rockin’ For Dollar$—to barely scratch the surface. Find your happy hour, and your happy place, at the two-storey Salter Street bar Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays, and dance like you DGAF if anybody’s watching.