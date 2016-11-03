Best Food Delivery 

Gold Winner Alexandra’s Pizza, Queen Street

Silver Winner Mezza Lebanese Kitchen

Bronze Winner Jean’s Chinese

Conveying cheese-enrobed foodstuffs from a hot, hot, hot oven to your greedy mouths and shameless bellies is the 21st century’s truest art form. It’s late. You? Drunk. Cupboards are bare. Money’s tight. Morning’s pressing down. A cardboard pizza box is your church. Garlic fingers, your scripture. So it all better arrive soon. Those prayers have been answered, don’t worry. When it comes to escorting poutine from gravy pump to gullet, Alexandra’s always delivers.