Best Experimental Artist / Band 

Gold Winner Hemineglect

Silver Winner Piper Curtis

Bronze Winner The Brood

It’s got a good beat and you can dance to it? Not really at the top of Hemineglect’s priority list. Self-described as pushing “the boundaries of what one might expect on the scene in Halifax,” your vote for Best Experimental Artist appreciate their fans sticking with what they call “admittedly challenging music.” With a two-song EP and a full-length album to come in early 2017, the group’s immediate focus is writing more of what you love.