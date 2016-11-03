Best Effort To Improve Halifax 

Gold Winner Bike lanes

Silver Winner Homes Not Hondas

Bronze Winner The Big Lift

Despite what The Dawgfather and internet commenters have to say, bike lanes are awesome and Halifax is finally seeing some action putting them in place around the downtown, including a pilot project running up and down University Avenue, and a protected lane on Rainnie Drive. Second-place goes to the courageous-yet-futile efforts of the Homes Not Hondas protestors to stop car czar Rob Steele from bulldozing a dozen properties in the north end. A special bronze-medal shout-out to The Big Lift, which will finally wrap up this winter after 18 months of making us wonder whether the bridge was closed or not.