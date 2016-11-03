Best Comedy Night 

Gold Winner Yuk Yuk’s amateur night

Silver Winner Gus’ Pub Monday Night Comedy

Bronze Winner Good Robot Brewing Company’s Just Vorlaufs

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. There’s this guy, an everyday sort of schlub who you wouldn’t think twice about if you saw him out on the street, milling about in his plain, beige life. This guy’s a nobody, OK? You’re just trying to enjoy your drink when this guy climbs up on stage. He’s standing in front of the mic, but the only sound in the room is dead air, fat with anticipation and dread. He opens his mouth, and out come the jokes. The house comes down. They say humour is what’s unexpected. Well, then amateur night has gotta be comedy purified.