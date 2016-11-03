Gold Winner The Old Apothecary

Silver Winner Julien’s Patisserie, Bakery & Cafe, Hydrostone

Bronze Winner Two If By Sea, Dartmouth

Owner Laura MacLeod downplays her business’ rookie success winning Best Bakery. “I do think it’s new kids on the block,” she says. “We’re working as hard as we can. I hope it has something to do with that.” Any business has to work hard to survive in the downtown’s current orgy of construction work. “It causes all of us headaches,” MacLeod says, “but that being said, if it wasn’t happening and the downtown core was left to rot, I doubt that would do anyone good.” New construction clashing against heritage preservation. New bakery, Old Apothecary. That’s a win-win.