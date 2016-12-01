City Guides

December 01, 2016 City Guides » Food + Drink: Holiday Recipes

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Tools

Bacon-Wrapped Beef Tenderloin 

A mouth-watering little piece of smoky, meaty, cheesy heaven.

click to enlarge LENNY MULLINS
  • lenny mullins

Ingredients
half-strip of bacon
beef tenderloin, cut 1/8-inch thick
in a 2-inch rough square
1 small nugget of blue cheese
(Blue Harbour Urban Blue)

Method
Lay your bacon strip down, then place the beef on top. Take the small nugget of blue cheese and place it on top of the beef. Roll the bacon and beef around the blue cheese, making sure the bacon overlaps the beef.

Pre-heat oven to 375°F.

Place in the over to cook for 8-12 mins or until the bacon is cooked to your liking.

Sauces to accompany: Balsamic reduction or Sriracha.

Barrington Steakhouse & Oyster Bar
1662 Barrington Street

more articles in City Guides »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Food + Drink: Holiday Recipes

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Complete guide to New Year's Eve   (Holiday Planner)
  2. Birds… illustrated by Mike Holmes   (Back To School)
  3. Chill out with our Hot Summer Guide   (Hot Summer Guide)
  4. Bold innovations in student debt   (Back To School)
  5. Meat pie memories   (Holiday Planner)
  6. 10 places to get fit in Halifax   (Well Being Guide)
  7. Learning love and trust with an adopted dog   (Pets)
  8. Message in a bottle: 5 wine picks from local experts   (Fall Wine Guide)
  9. Present sense: local gift ideas   (Holiday Planner)
  10. Impounded dogs are at the mercy of slow-moving courts   (How to fix the city)

Recent Comments

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 27
December 1, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.