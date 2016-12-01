Bacon-Wrapped Beef Tenderloin 

click to enlarge lenny mullins

Ingredients half-strip of bacon beef tenderloin, cut 1/8-inch thick in a 2-inch rough square 1 small nugget of blue cheese (Blue Harbour Urban Blue)

Method Lay your bacon strip down, then place the beef on top. Take the small nugget of blue cheese and place it on top of the beef. Roll the bacon and beef around the blue cheese, making sure the bacon overlaps the beef.

Pre-heat oven to 375°F.

Place in the over to cook for 8-12 mins or until the bacon is cooked to your liking.

Sauces to accompany: Balsamic reduction or Sriracha.

Barrington Steakhouse & Oyster Bar 1662 Barrington Street