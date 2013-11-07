Tools

Alter Ego Tailoring 

Downtown 1479 Dresden Row, Halifax, NS alteregotailoring.ca
902-425-1920
Hours: Tuesday - Saturday 10am - 5:30pm

 (based on 12 user reviews)
Alterations and tailoring is what Daniel Royale is known for, with 15 years experience. He specializes in all formal alterations, especially bridal, and suggests six weeks for bridal gown alterations. Located inside Winchester's.

Reviews/comments (19)
3.7 out of 5

