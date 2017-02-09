All of your biggest relationship regrets 

click to enlarge

It can be tough not to get caught up in the things (or people) we should’ve, could’ve, would’ve done, but didn’t.



Multiple respondents to this year's Sex+Dating survey regret breaking up at all, wishing that they’d tried harder or been more honest.



“We lived in opposite ends of the city and we were both busy, I should have tried harder to see them more often,” writes one reader.



“He would try to stop me from doing chores or puttering to hug me or kiss me and I wouldn't want to stop,” writes another. “I found it annoying. I wish I had just stopped what I was doing.”



Others wish they had dumped their partners sooner. Like one respondent, whose biggest regret was “Not running for the hills when I first found out that he was a 47-year-old who routinely dated women in their early 20s.” Or the person who wishes they left a seven-year relationship “five years prior.”



“I regret not suggesting therapy together,” writes another reader, “or trying harder through the tough times.”



As you ruminate on these stories, allow us to inspire you with some wise words from The Lion King: “The past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it, or learn from it.”



Thanks, Rafiki.















