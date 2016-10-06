All 164 Sloan songs ranked worst to best 

click to enlarge Chris, Andrew, Patrick and Jay.

Lisa Mark

Sloan made me want to be in a band. From the first time I watched them on MuchMusic (“The Other Man”—still my favourite music video) to seeing them play Twice Removed at the Marquee, I was enamoured.

During my Masters at Dalhousie, under the guidance of Dr. J (shout out to Jacqueline Warwick!) I examined Sloan as a model for young, white, male identity in Canada, flaws and all. I looked at how they played against conventional male identities, as well as sometimes playing into those same conventions. They were everything that a band should be: four best friends who hung out, played music and made jokes with each other.

I haven’t liked everything that they have done (as you will soon find out) but they’ve made music I love more than anything else. This is an attempt at organizing the catalogue, from worst to best. I only look at major releases, 11 full-length records and two EPs, 160+ songs—over 20 years of music. No demos, outtakes, covers or Japanese exclusive tracks, and any time a song is featured twice, I rank them together.

I apologize if I hate your favourite Sloan song.

164

163

162

161

160

159

158

157

156

155

154

153

152

151

150

149

148

147

146

145

144

143

142

141

140

139

138

137

136

135-133

132

131

130

129

128

127

126

125

124

123

122

121

120

119

118

117

116

115

114

113

112

111

110

109

108

107

106

105

104

103

102

101

100

99

98

97

96

95-93

92

91

90

89

88

87

86

85

84

83

82

81

80

79

78

77

76

75

74

73

72

71

70

69

68

67

66

65

64

63

62

61

60

59

58

57

56

55

54

53

52

51

50

49

48

47

46

45

44

43

42

41

40

39

38

37

36

35

34

33

32

31

30

29

28

27

26

25

24

23

22

21

20

19

18

17

16

15

14

13

12

11

10

9

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

What I imagine a mid-life crisis sounds like.has a lot great songs on it. It also has this song, that sounds like Bon Jovi circa “It’s My Life”. Moral of the story: maybe 30 songs is too much.We get it Andrew Scott, you really like Bob Dylan.I’m pretty sure Patrick Pentland wrote this song to try and get laid.40-year olds shouldn’t have diaries.The sound of just barely trying.Sloan does Nickelback.I can’t tell if this is a joke or not.I really hate the way Jay Ferguson sings “Do you remember?”Maybe the whiniest song Sloan ever wrote.Not even Chris Murphy can save this turd.I wish this song would fade away.Being sad that you don’t get to fall in love another now that you’ve fallen in love makes you sound like a dick.I promise, there are some good songs on this record, just bear with me.One word comes to mind. Yikes.As boring as regular mass.Patrick Pentland sounds like a robot.My thoughts exactly.I love hearing famous people complaining about being famous.Is it rock and roll to complain about your noisy neighbours?Ironic as this song makes me yawn.I’d rather listen to RHCP’s “Otherside”.Slowing way down.They sound like tough dads.Another Way You Could Do It is not write this song.Hurts my ears.This was actually a single.What is up with those fake-ass flute and string sounds? Sloan can’t afford actual flute and string players?Take it upon yourself to not listen to this song.These three songs are all on the same record/pretty much the same song.Like trusting Sloan to write an exciting song again.“Money City Maniacs” boring cousin.Lyrical equivalent to a grade 7 poetry assignment.Not listening to this song.At least it’s short.This sounds like the colour beige looks.This would be higher on the list ifnever existed.They literally name drop Nickelback.A worse version of “I Hate My Generation”.Yes.Jay Ferguson LOVES metaphors.Another song filled with bad synth tone.The least charming Chris Murphy has ever been.“You’re so crazy for me, and I know just why” is narcissistic even by Sloan standards.This sounds like “on-hold” music.This would be lower on the list, if not for the tolerable chorus.This song screams “rock opera”.This song can give you diabetes if you listen to it too many times.This song is vague as hell.Those midi-instruments suck.This song drags. So. Much.Can a song have a shit-eating grin?Another chapter in the “Jay Ferguson Book of Random Metaphors”.It sounds like you didn’t.Very 2000s era Duran Duran.On an already over-crowded record, this could have been cut.The good songs on Double Cross aren’t so much good, as they are just not terrible.Sounds like Boston for all the wrong reasons.When Sloan try to sound contemporary, they end up sounding very dated.“Did you learn nothing from 5 seasons of The Wire” is a great line.Great for naps.The drums stomp over a pretty nice song.McCartney-esque, but like late ‘80s McCartney.Yacht Rock.At just over 2 minutes long, it still takes forever to get to the chorus.It’s always nice to see a little weirdness poke through.Sloan writes a Strokes song.The three most tolerable songs onMeh, I’d rather not.“Someone to watchwith, and someone to not watchwith” made me laugh.Sounds like a 4-minute sigh.Would be a lot worse if not for that Murphy charm.A passable rock song.The ironic thing aboutis that it’s just kind of boring.Very indicative of Sloan’s middle period in that it is not a bad song, just not a very exciting one.Proto-TUNS.What is with all the midi-flute?A pretty solid power pop jam.Almost too cheesy but they sound like they are having a lot of fun so it’s all right.Sloan-ic Youth.A Cars-sounding little number.Patrick Pentland is really good at writing these quiet, sunny tunes.Ferguson back at it again with those similes and metaphors!And again.One more time!Not bad, but certainly nowhere near great.When it starts, I always think it’s going to break into the final song fromA bit too angry for Sloan to pull off.Another one that just plays too angry for Sloan.It’s quick and weird, and it works.Not about the seminal Nintendo 64 James Bond game but still nice and weird, and the psychiest Sloan gets.Reminds me of a Joel Plaskett song.Jay Ferguson is definitely the most endearing member of Sloan, and how loveable this track is proof.The musical equivalent of a Jagerbomb.By far the catchiest song onThat chorus is pure ‘90s gold.Sloan shreds the gnar.The worst song on, it’s just too sweet, a problem that Ferguson runs into a lot.Friends are great!“One thing I know about the rest of my life, I know that I’ll be living it in Canada” is why this song is where it is on the list.This song is for people who know what rock and roll is about.Chris Murphy totally calls himself a bro in this song.This is a really good song, on an album of really great songs.A quiet, acoustic coda on, contrasting the big, 1970s-rock all over the album.Handclaps, gang vocals on the chorus and Ferguson hot on the mic.Someone’s been practicing their Lou Reed impression.I’m a sucker for that bass line.Andrew Scott sounds like he had a lot of fun onThe worst song onis better than over a hundred other Sloan songs. This one just plays a bit too whiny.Jay Ferguson writes a mean pop song.I get sucked in by gang vocals every time. They just sound like they are having so much fun!Andrew Scott grins and smirks his way through this piano-driven number.What I love aboutis that they really sound like they’re having a great time. “Iggy and Angus” is the perfect example of this with riffs all over the place and the bass “rompatomping”.The polar opposite of “Iggy and Angus”, this melancholy tune wanders around, as Pentland wistfully sings.One of the few times Sloan says a swear.This album is literally all bangers.The perfect intro song, everyone gets a little spotlight.Chris Murphy is a goofball.Murphy at his dreamiest.When is Sloan going to write a rock opera?Oh wait they already did. Think “A Quick One While He’s Away”.Sloan would use the one song melting into the next technique a lot in their career, but never really as good as the opening toOh so fuzzy, plus some primo Murphy vocals.This epic slowly builds and builds until it is an unrecognizable sonic haze.I once saw Jay Ferguson in Kensington Market with his bike and a loaf of bread under his arm. He looked as pleasant as this song sounds.I’m immediately a sad, weird 13-year-old again.This song is all piano, and it rules.This song rips.Short and punky, hell yeah.Fun Sloan is the best Sloan.It’s got horns, bouncing basslines, some Keith Moon flair on the drums and Scott’s gnarly vocals.Chris Murphy is definitely the star ofA surprisingly thoughtful tune, as Murphy reflects on falling away from the spotlight.Ferguson can make your heart melt with the best of them.Fun, scrappy and Murphy’s a charming asshole.Those horns were my alarm clock for like three years.The term “face melting” comes to mind.The riff in the chorus has bigger balls then I do.“If you had a funeral, I’d be there with bells on” cuts deep.This is a great pop song dressed up in grungy clothing. Like the Monkees wearing plaid.Sloan shows more of their punk roots.I really identify with the line “The only thing scary about Halloween is that November rent is due.”Give me that fuzz.Featuring Jale’s Jennifer Pierce, this is another Pentland-penned coda. Their vocals work so well together, and it’s just light-hearted enough to cleanse the palate after all the turmoil onChris Murphy gets a taste of his own medicine on this ripper.That guitar off the top is sick.Whenever someone refers to Sloan as “Canada’s Beatles” I immediately think of this song.Apparently, Chris Murphy wrote this song because he was jealous that Pentland had already written two badass rock tunes onChris Murphy’s loveliest song, hands down.Murphy’s poetry is on full display.Sweet and goofy, everything good about Sloan.Jay Ferguson lives his dream of being a Beatle.Baseball, girls, this is a summer jam, and they sound like best friends on the harmonies.The list could end right here and I would be fine. I love this song. One of the best songs about cuckolding by far.Sloan’s third record comes out guns blazing with this anthemic power pop tune. Pentland rocks the mic hard, with the rest of the band following suit.The first time I heard this song was probably during a hockey game, sandwiched between “Thunderstruck” and “Crazy Train”, and for good reason, because “Money City Maniacs” is a perfect rock song. It’s got handclaps, face-melting guitar, one of the catchiest hooks, badass bass riffage, and one of the most perfectly timed “woos” in all of rock history. It’s perfect. Patrick Pentland is the muscle of this band.Scott’s best Dylan-esque tune, with the Sloan drummer waxing poetic over the hypnotic rhythm of the song, dotted with a returning vocal refrain. It sounds like it has no beginning and no end, that he could go on into infinity spouting melismatic proverbs into the universe. It also has a bitching guitar solo.If there could ever be a central thesis to the work of Sloan, this song would have to be it. That Lennon-McCartney back and forth again between singers, the sonic difference between the grunge vibe of the verse and the K-Tel pop vibe of the choruses, not to mention some serious spelling. Jay Ferguson is the heart of this band.“She was underwhelmed if that’s a word”. This is the song that ignited the Halifax Pop Explosion, and brought Sloan into the spotlight. An ode to that feeling when you hate someone and infatuated with them at the same time. It’s so funny, with Murphy’s wordplay at its best, while also capturing that confusing feeling. Bands could spend their whole careers not writing a song this good, and Sloan did it on their first go.I don’t think you could have taken a bigger left turn musically than what Sloan did withafter. “Coax Me”, is a shining example of why they made the right decision. A beautiful, mournful, song about loss and death, ground not often tread by Sloan. Yet they make it sound so effortless, so natural, embracing clean tones as easily or better than the harsh ones that made them famous. “It’s not the band I hate, it’s their fans” is the greatest line in Canadian rock history.