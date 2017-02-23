African Nova Scotia Music Association celebrates Portia White 

click to enlarge Jully Black, Toronto-based singer-songwriter, is headlining the ANSMA award show this Saturday.

As African Heritage Month is coming to a close, the African Nova Scotia Music Association (ANSMA) is honouring one of the province’s most iconic musicians.

ANSMA’s Annual Music Award Show Celebration—now in its 19th year—is paying tribute to Portia White, who overcame racial barriers to become the first Black Canadian concert singer to gain international attention.



Saturday’s show is appropriately being held in the Portia White Atrium of the Spatz Theatre, featuring performances from artists such as Jeri Brown and headliner Jully Black.



“It’s an honour to be living in this generation and to be able to bear witness to Canada acknowledging such an amazing woman,” says Black, Torontonian singer-songwriter.



“I think it’s important that we all recognize that there’s a Portia in all of us, and so it’s time for us to be bold and continue her legacy.”



ANSMA is recognizing local teen musicians Preston Primos with the inaugural Portia White Youth Award, while White receives a posthumous Life Time Achievement Award.



“She didn’t do it for recognition. I think that’s the most important part,” says Black. “There was a dire need for change.”



Black feels other parts of the country could “take a page out” of Nova Scotia’s book, as “every province needs to have one of these awards, and then have a national award show.” She is looking forward to have this weekend’s event as an opportunity to celebrate “art, true gift and talent.”



“I’m looking forward to the songs and the stories,” she says.

Chudi Harris



Jody Upshaw



Julia Tynes



Owen O’Sound Lee



Shawn Downey



Ced, Marty and Dave



2K Miracle & J-Bru



NS Mass Choir



Universal Soul



Heritage Award: Yvonne “Muzzy” Marshall



Pioneer Award: Marlo “Bruno” Smith and Joe Paris



Life Time Achievement Award: Portia White (posthumous)



Industry Development Award: Adams Photography



Portia White Youth Award: Preston Primos

Jully Black



Jeri Brown



Jonathan Munro



The Sanctified Brothers



Preston Primos



Suzy Hansen



Emerging Artist or Group of the Year:
Rising Star or Group of the Year:
Artist/Group of the Year: