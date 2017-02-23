African Nova Scotia Music Association celebrates Portia White 

ANSMA’s Annual Music Award Show Celebration—now in its 19th year—is paying tribute to Portia White, who overcame racial barriers to become the first Black Canadian concert singer to gain international attention.
Saturday’s show is appropriately being held in the Portia White Atrium of the Spatz Theatre, featuring performances from artists such as Jeri Brown and headliner Jully Black.
“It’s an honour to be living in this generation and to be able to bear witness to Canada acknowledging such an amazing woman,” says Black, Torontonian singer-songwriter.
“I think it’s important that we all recognize that there’s a Portia in all of us, and so it’s time for us to be bold and continue her legacy.”
ANSMA is recognizing local teen musicians Preston Primos with the inaugural Portia White Youth Award, while White receives a posthumous Life Time Achievement Award.
“She didn’t do it for recognition. I think that’s the most important part,” says Black. “There was a dire need for change.”
Black feels other parts of the country could “take a page out” of Nova Scotia’s book, as “every province needs to have one of these awards, and then have a national award show.” She is looking forward to have this weekend’s event as an opportunity to celebrate “art, true gift and talent.”
“I’m looking forward to the songs and the stories,” she says.
THE SCENE »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Feb 23/17
Art shows, paper craft and musicals await. comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by STEPHANIE JOHNS, Feb 23/17
Smooth Friday night plans comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Feb 16/17
The early-aughts time warp continues. comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Feb 16/17
Pie-fuelled TV binges, dream catcher DIYs and the drag queen of the year. comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by FRANCESCA HANDY, Feb 9/17
And a series of pop up shows this Friday comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Feb 9/17
Valentine's, schmalentines—we're loving these live shows, foreign films and art talks. comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by FRANCESCA HANDY, Feb 8/17
Community loses local country music legend comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, Feb 8/17
“We know there’s great artists and the fans are amazing." comments 1
THE SCENE »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Feb 7/17
Get ready to Shake Your Thang with the I Love The 90s Tour comments 1
THE SCENE »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Feb 2/17
Pool parties, Super Bowl snacks and fusion albums await. comments 0