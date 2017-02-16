A long road ahead for Nova Scotians with disabilities 

CITY »

posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, Feb 16/17

She didn't choose catering—it chose her.

posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, Feb 16/17

The creator of Signalnoise Studio embraces '80s aesthetic.

posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, Feb 16/17

"I just love creating things that no one else gets to wear."

posted by ALLIE GRAHAM, Feb 16/17

The Halifax reading group is educating allies about Black history and solidarity.

posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, Feb 16/17

The art and design duo creates pieces that reflect their Mi'kmaq heritage.

posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, Feb 16/17

"Turns out, very few people do what I do commercially."