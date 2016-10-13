Skylar Greencorn
I am an Instructor Of 3D Arts Animation at Da Vinci College
What drove me to da Vinci College was a love and passion for all things art, starting at a very young age. Ever since I could hold a pencil I was drawing, so it was only a matter of time. As I grew older, I was heavily inspired by film; more specifically what was going on behind the scenes. I wanted to be the puppeteer, and movies such as Star Wars, Alien and Jurassic Park were big inspirations.
The 3D animation course was an all-inclusive package. In 21 months, I studied modeling, texturing, lighting, rendering, rigging, 2D and 3D animation, cinematography and editing, along with a few other smaller more random tech courses too.
For any lack of a better way of putting it, I went to school every day to learn about how to make CGI for video games, TV shows and movies. It wasn't all fun—it's challenging and sometimes very tedious work—but the end result was always satisfying and I still love this work today. No regrets.
My education was only part of what got me my first position post grad. It was also the determination of the teaching staff. They pushed me in all of the right directions and were very encouraging. I was able to construct a portfolio that best suited the occupation and it worked out right away. Also, the motto that was pitched to me is the same one that I use now as an instructor here: You get out of this program what you put into it. So I feel confident in saying that I also played a big role in obtaining my first job because I worked my butt off.
