21 wing nights to feast on 

Argyle Bar & Grill 1575 Argyle Street Wednesdays, 49 cents/wing
Auction House, 1726 Argyle Street Mondays and Thursdays, 4-10pm, 35 cents/wing
Bubba Ray's Sports Bar 5640 Spring Garden Road Thursdays, 49 cents/wing
Bubba Ray's Too 7071 Bayers Road Wednesdays, 49 cents/wing
Bubba Ray's Sports Bar 1717 Bedford Highway Thursdays, 49 cents/wing
Freeman's Little New York 3671 Dutch Village Road Tuesdays and Thursdays, $7.90 a pound
Freeman's Little New York 552 Sackville Drive Tuesdays and Thursdays, $7.90 a pound
Halifax Alehouse 1717 Brunswick Street Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, 4:30-10pm, $14.50 for 10 wings and a pitcher of Bud
HFX Sports Bar 1721 Brunswick Street Thursdays, half-price wings ($8 a pound) and $12 jumbo pitchers
Jenny's Place 6211 Lady Hammond Road Wednesday and Sunday 4-9pm and Thursdays 4-10pm, $8.95 a pound
Lion's Head Tavern 3081 Robie Street Tuesdays 4:30-9:30pm, 40 cents/wing
Mic Mac Bar & Grill 219 Waverley Road Mondays, $6 a pound
Millstone Public House 250 Baker Drive Wednesdays 5pm-close, half-price wings ($6.50 a pound)
Oasis, 5661 Spring Garden Road Thursdays 4:30-close and Sundays all day, 45 cents/wing
Pilot's Pub, 10 Atlantic Street Wednesday, 4pm-close, $6/10 wings
Rock Bottom Brew Pub 5686 Spring Garden Road Thursdays, 50 cents/wing
Split Crow, 1855 Granville Street Tuesdays, 4:30pm-close 50 cents/wing
Staggers Pub & Grub 26 Portland Street Thursdays, 4- 10pm, half-price wings ($5.60 a pound)
St. Louis Bar & Grill 547 Portland Street Tuesdays, 4pm-close, half-price wings ($6.50 a pound)
Wing N' It, 4 Forest Hills Parkway Wednesdays, domestic pint and a pound of wings $14.99
Your Father's Moustache 5686 Spring Garden Road Thursdays, 50 cents/wing
