February 23, 2017

21 wing nights to feast on 

Enter the bone zone and chow down on these sweet and spicy deals around town.

By
click to enlarge LENNY MULLINS
  • LENNY MULLINS

Argyle Bar & Grill
1575 Argyle Street
Wednesdays, 49 cents/wing

Auction House, 1726 Argyle Street
Mondays and Thursdays, 4-10pm, 35 cents/wing

Bubba Ray's Sports Bar
5640 Spring Garden Road
Thursdays, 49 cents/wing

Bubba Ray's Too
7071 Bayers Road
Wednesdays, 49 cents/wing

Bubba Ray's Sports Bar
1717 Bedford Highway
Thursdays, 49 cents/wing

Freeman's Little New York 3671 Dutch Village Road
Tuesdays and Thursdays, $7.90 a pound

Freeman's Little New York 552 Sackville Drive
Tuesdays and Thursdays, $7.90 a pound

Halifax Alehouse 1717 Brunswick Street
Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, 4:30-10pm, $14.50 for 10 wings and a pitcher of Bud

HFX Sports Bar 1721 Brunswick Street
Thursdays, half-price wings ($8 a pound) and $12 jumbo pitchers

Jenny's Place 6211 Lady Hammond Road
Wednesday and Sunday 4-9pm and Thursdays 4-10pm, $8.95 a pound

Lion's Head Tavern 3081 Robie Street
Tuesdays 4:30-9:30pm, 40 cents/wing

Mic Mac Bar & Grill
219 Waverley Road Mondays, $6 a pound

Millstone Public House
250 Baker Drive
Wednesdays 5pm-close, half-price wings ($6.50 a pound)

Oasis, 5661 Spring Garden Road
Thursdays 4:30-close and Sundays all day, 45 cents/wing

Pilot's Pub, 10 Atlantic Street
Wednesday, 4pm-close, $6/10 wings

Rock Bottom Brew Pub 5686 Spring Garden Road
Thursdays, 50 cents/wing

Split Crow, 1855 Granville Street
Tuesdays, 4:30pm-close 50 cents/wing

Staggers Pub & Grub 26 Portland Street
Thursdays, 4- 10pm, half-price wings ($5.60 a pound)

St. Louis Bar & Grill 547 Portland Street
Tuesdays, 4pm-close, half-price wings ($6.50 a pound)

Wing N' It, 4 Forest Hills Parkway
Wednesdays, domestic pint and a pound of wings $14.99

Your Father's Moustache 5686 Spring Garden Road
Thursdays, 50 cents/wing

