Arts + Culture

December 15, 2016 Arts + Culture » Culture

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Tools

2016: A year in review 

And what a year it's been.

By
click to enlarge banner_480.jpg

Join us as we rehash the good, bad and indifferent of the past 365 days in the world of the city, food, art, music and Halifax life. It’s been long one, to be sure, but we muster up some optimism and look ahead to 2017 with as much hope as possible.

CLICK HERE for a full list of the feature stories.

more articles in Arts + Culture »

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Culture

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 29
December 15, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.