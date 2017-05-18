SaltBox
Thursday, May 18, 2017

Wise words from Salt-N-Pepa

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 2:47 PM

click to enlarge PIERRE TABBINER
  • Pierre Tabbiner


“Women come up to us all the time and give us the most amazing compliments like ‘Salt-N-Pepa was the soundtrack of my life.’ They remind us that we meant so much to them. Sometimes artists don’t really grasp that. But when you talk to fans, you get in touch with your legacy. Fans make you understand it was more than music to them. It was a movement, a voice they felt they didn’t have that we expressed for them.” -Sandra “Pepa” Denton of Salt-N-Pepa (“Salt-N-Pepa on ASCAP 'Women Behind the Music' Salute: 'We Did This Damn Thing’”, by Gail Mitchell, billboard.com). See Salt-N-Pepa (and Rob Base, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Biz Markie, Young MC and C+C Music Factory) Wednesday, May 24 at the Scotiabank Centre for the the I Love The 90s Tour.

Comments

