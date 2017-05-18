Twelve ways to make your long weekend lit

11
Blue Nose Marathon 2017
Friday // Saturday // Sunday
Run, cheer or volunteer in the city's biggest cardio session while raising funds for various charities.
10
Maritime Tattoo Festival
Saturday // Sunday
Local and international ink artists show off their skills in live sessions while vendors offer up art, jewellery and clothing.
9
Bump N Grind: A '90s R&B Thang
Sunday
Janet Jackson vibes on repeat.
8
Get A Leg Up On Homelessness featuring Scumgreif, Black Moor, Orchid's Curse, Hitman, Dumpster Mummy
Sunday
A concert full of heavy sounds to hit hard against homelessness, this event raises funds for Phoenix Youth Services.
7
The Jazz Loft screening
Thursday
This 2015 documentary blends found footage from famed photographer W. Eugene Smith as he chronicled the jam sessions and goings-on of the loft next door during jazz's heyday.
6
The Archive of Missing Things
Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday
This piece bends the rules of what a play can be, arming viewers with wifi and an iPad to solve a mystery in 90 minutes—using snippets of overheard dialogue heard through a headset. Nancy Drew, your time is now.
5
Poor Bunny fundraiser
Saturday
Live music and performance art turn The Bus Stop Theatre into a total circus. Cover is $12 or a piece of art, and all funds raised go towards this year's White Rabbit Festival, a rural NS celebration of visual arts and creativity.
4
Downtown Dartmouth food crawl
Friday
Wear your stretchy pants and walking shoes for this two-hour trek offering take-away eats for $10 or less.
3
Jason Wilber w/Dave Carroll, Kim Dunn
Sunday
Missed John Prine's recent Halifax show? Here, his longtime guitarist shreds folky blues for similar vibes but with more indie cred.
2
RA The Rugged Man
Sunday
You may never have heard of RA The Rugged Man, but the late Notorious B.I.G. called this rhyme-slayer even greater than himself, saying "And I thought I was the illest.”
1
DJ Heather w/Max Hebert, Isaac Haze, Adam Osbourne
Saturday
Named one of Chicago's top 45 noise-makers (alongside the likes of Kanye West and Green Velvet), DJ Heather has been making honest, flowing beats since the early 2000s.
THE SCENE »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, May 18/17
International hip hop stars, iPad theatrics and the Bluenose Marathon await. comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by STEPHANIE JOHNS, May 16/17
Tickets on sale Thursday for Anderson .Paak, Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Andy Shauf and Joe Sealy’s Africville Stories comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, May 11/17
A Dough Ball, Open City and Atlantic Book Award picks upgrade the coolest days of the week. comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by STEPHANIE JOHNS, May 11/17
Get ready for some shivers—good ones. comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 9/17
Check out this classical music lineup. comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 9/17
Beach Boys frontperson Brian Wilson has added new dates to his world tour. comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 8/17
THE SCENE »
posted by STEPHANIE JOHNS, May 4/17
THE SCENE »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, May 4/17
Craft beer, indie theatre and free comics await. comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by STEPHANIE JOHNS, May 1/17
One wild week in Saint John comments 0