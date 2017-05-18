Twelve ways to make your long weekend lit

Rock out at this cafe's celebration that features a special climbing session followed by beers and beats!

11

Blue Nose Marathon 2017

Friday // Saturday // Sunday

Run, cheer or volunteer in the city's biggest cardio session while raising funds for various charities.

10

Maritime Tattoo Festival

Saturday // Sunday

Local and international ink artists show off their skills in live sessions while vendors offer up art, jewellery and clothing.

click to enlarge Submitted photo

DJ Heather brings bold beats to The Marquee (see 1).

9

Bump N Grind: A '90s R&B Thang

Sunday

Janet Jackson vibes on repeat.

8

Get A Leg Up On Homelessness featuring Scumgreif, Black Moor, Orchid's Curse, Hitman, Dumpster Mummy

Sunday

A concert full of heavy sounds to hit hard against homelessness, this event raises funds for Phoenix Youth Services.

7

The Jazz Loft screening

Thursday

This 2015 documentary blends found footage from famed photographer W. Eugene Smith as he chronicled the jam sessions and goings-on of the loft next door during jazz's heyday.

click to enlarge Lisa Sullivan Photography

John Prine's guitarist, Jason Wilber, does a set at The Carleton (see 3).

6

The Archive of Missing Things

Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday

This piece bends the rules of what a play can be, arming viewers with wifi and an iPad to solve a mystery in 90 minutes—using snippets of overheard dialogue heard through a headset. Nancy Drew, your time is now.

5

Poor Bunny fundraiser

Saturday

Live music and performance art turn The Bus Stop Theatre into a total circus. Cover is $12 or a piece of art, and all funds raised go towards this year's White Rabbit Festival, a rural NS celebration of visual arts and creativity.

4

Downtown Dartmouth food crawl

Friday

Wear your stretchy pants and walking shoes for this two-hour trek offering take-away eats for $10 or less.

3

Jason Wilber w/Dave Carroll, Kim Dunn

Sunday

Missed John Prine's recent Halifax show? Here, his longtime guitarist shreds folky blues for similar vibes but with more indie cred.

2

RA The Rugged Man

Sunday

You may never have heard of RA The Rugged Man, but the late Notorious B.I.G. called this rhyme-slayer even greater than himself, saying "And I thought I was the illest.”

1

DJ Heather w/Max Hebert, Isaac Haze, Adam Osbourne

Saturday

Named one of Chicago's top 45 noise-makers (alongside the likes of Kanye West and Green Velvet), DJ Heather has been making honest, flowing beats since the early 2000s.