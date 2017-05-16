SaltBox
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Halifax Jazz Festival Halifax Jazz Festival announces Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and more

Tickets on sale Thursday for Anderson .Paak, Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Andy Shauf and Joe Sealy’s Africville Stories

Posted By on Tue, May 16, 2017 at 2:08 PM

click to enlarge maxresdefault.jpg


Multiple award winning, Grammy-nominated R&B/hip hop artist, drummer and producer Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals play the Halifax Jazz Festival Waterfront Main Stage Saturday, July 15, 2017. Festival passes are available for purchase beginning today, May 16. Tickets for individual shows go on sale this Thursday, May 18 at 10am AST.

Shows at St. Matthew’s Church begin Wednesday, July 12, through Saturday, July 15, 2017 featuring artists including the Cuban/Canadian inspired multiple JUNO award winning Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, New York jazz organist Dr. Lonnie Smith, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Andy Shauf and JUNO award winning Joe Sealy’s Africville Stories.

2017 TD Halifax Jazz Festival PASSES go on sale TODAY, May 16 at 10am AST. Purchase Standard Pass for $129 or Fusion Pass for $229 online at halifaxjazzfestival.ca and at etixnow.com. The Fusion Pass provides unlimited access to all shows at the Festival. The Standard Pass provides access to all shows at the festival, subject to capacity. (Please note, Standard Pass does not guarantee entry; venues are subject to capacity and first, come first served. Fusion pass guarantees entry to all shows, providing front of line access.)

TICKETS for Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and the St. Matthew’s Church series shows go on sale Thursday, May 18, 2017 @ 10am AST. Tickets will be available for purchase at the etixnow kiosks in the Halifax Forum (2901 Windsor Street) and Music Nova Scotia (2169 Gottingen Street) and online Halifaxjazzfestival.etixnow.com, and at etixnow.com. Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals show is 19+, St. Matthews Church shows are all ages. (Additional fees may apply.)


Tags: , , , , , ,

