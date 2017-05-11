SaltBox
The Scene

Thursday, May 11, 2017

Premiere Video premiere: Hillsburn's "Sun Ought To Shine"

Get ready for some shivers—good ones.

Posted By on Thu, May 11, 2017 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge Hillsburn - PAUL AARNTZEN
  • Paul Aarntzen
  • Hillsburn


Hillsburn’s envious momentum hasn’t slowed much since its formation in 2014. In 2016 Hillsburn won a Canadian Folk Music Award for New/Emerging Artist of the Year, and started work on a new album—its sophomore offering after 2016’s In The Battle Years—which will be released this year. Recently a Kickstarter raising money for that same album is going like a house on fire, and a 2017 ECMA win for Fans’ Choice Video of the Year for “Run Down” ices the Hillsburn cake.

Hillsburn (Paul Aarntzen, Clare Macdonald, Rosanna Burrill, Clayton Burrill, Jackson Fairfax-Perry) makes gorgeous, evocative music that swirls together pop, rock and folk. The latest one-take video for “Sun Ought to Shine” shows off more of the same emotional power. They put it all out there.



Catch Hillsburn locally at The Seahorse Tavern with Hello Delaware on June 9

Out of town shows below:
05.20 - Ottawa, ON @ LIVE on Elgin!
05.24 - Thunder Bay, ON @ The Foundry

