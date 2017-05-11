SaltBox
Thursday, May 11, 2017

Ten weekend picks that are better than Netflix

A Dough Ball, Open City and Atlantic Book Award picks upgrade the coolest days of the week. 

Posted By on Thu, May 11, 2017 at 10:18 AM

10
Halifax Record Fair
Saturday
 Music lovers can get their hands on some hot (and cool, and rare!) wax at this shopping session filled with over 40 tables of LPs and 45s. 

9
Craft Beer Week Full House
Friday // Saturday
 Start training now for this marathon session that features over 25 local brews! 

Jenn Grant brings her new, electronic-infused record home with a Big Ticket show (see 2).
  • Jenn Grant brings her new, electronic-infused record home with a Big Ticket show (see 2). 

8
Art
Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday
 This play offers witty banter between three friends on what is (and isn't!) art.

7
Weekend Dads w/Building Confidence Through Play, Goldbloom, Nightbummerz, Tief Unter
Friday
 The adored-in-Europe punks Weekend Dads snag a rare Halifax show. 

6
The Art of Short Fiction
Sunday
 Alexander MacLeod moderates this discussion on the oft-overlooked genre as a part of the Atlantic Book Awards.

Catch a rare show of pop-punk Weekend Dads and see why they're Euro-famous (see 7).
  • Catch a rare show of pop-punk Weekend Dads and see why they're Euro-famous (see 7).

5
The Coast's Dough Ball
Sunday
 The VIP bake sale returns with four one-hour tasting sessions that'll make your sweet tooth sing! Along with some of the city's finest bakers and treat-makers, Spirit Spa will also be on hand to give mini-makeovers. 

4
Open City
Saturday
 See your city in a new, rosy light as neighbourhoods around town organize block parties, kitchen tours, special sales and more. A full list of the deals, steals and fun on offer is available at ilovelocalhfx.ca

3
Jim Gaffigan: The Noble Ape Tour
Friday 
 Hold the hot pockets! The ultimate-foodie-funnyman brings his world tour (and all new material) to Halifax. 

2
Veronica MacIssac Apparel 2017 Collection Launch
Saturday
 Local fashion legend Veronica MacIsaac debuts her latest line of tartan threads, complete with modern bagpipe music. Opening the show? New-to-the-scene Selasie Tagboto, who crafts highly-constructed pieces in traditional prints from Ghana. 

1
Jenn Grant
Saturday 
 Nova Scotia native (and JUNO-nominee) Jenn Grant brings her album Paradise home at this sweeping show that weaves R&B and electronic influences into her singer-songwriter style.

