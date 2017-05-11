Ten weekend picks that are better than Netflix

9
Craft Beer Week Full House
Friday // Saturday
Start training now for this marathon session that features over 25 local brews!
8
Art
Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday
This play offers witty banter between three friends on what is (and isn't!) art.
7
Weekend Dads w/Building Confidence Through Play, Goldbloom, Nightbummerz, Tief Unter
Friday
The adored-in-Europe punks Weekend Dads snag a rare Halifax show.
6
The Art of Short Fiction
Sunday
Alexander MacLeod moderates this discussion on the oft-overlooked genre as a part of the Atlantic Book Awards.
5
The Coast's Dough Ball
Sunday
The VIP bake sale returns with four one-hour tasting sessions that'll make your sweet tooth sing! Along with some of the city's finest bakers and treat-makers, Spirit Spa will also be on hand to give mini-makeovers.
4
Open City
Saturday
See your city in a new, rosy light as neighbourhoods around town organize block parties, kitchen tours, special sales and more. A full list of the deals, steals and fun on offer is available at ilovelocalhfx.ca.
3
Jim Gaffigan: The Noble Ape Tour
Friday
Hold the hot pockets! The ultimate-foodie-funnyman brings his world tour (and all new material) to Halifax.
2
Veronica MacIssac Apparel 2017 Collection Launch
Saturday
Local fashion legend Veronica MacIsaac debuts her latest line of tartan threads, complete with modern bagpipe music. Opening the show? New-to-the-scene Selasie Tagboto, who crafts highly-constructed pieces in traditional prints from Ghana.
1
Jenn Grant
Saturday
Nova Scotia native (and JUNO-nominee) Jenn Grant brings her album Paradise home at this sweeping show that weaves R&B and electronic influences into her singer-songwriter style.
THE SCENE »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, May 11/17
A Dough Ball, Open City and Atlantic Book Award picks upgrade the coolest days of the week. comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by STEPHANIE JOHNS, May 11/17
Get ready for some shivers—good ones. comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 9/17
Check out this classical music lineup. comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 9/17
Beach Boys frontperson Brian Wilson has added new dates to his world tour. comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 8/17
THE SCENE »
posted by STEPHANIE JOHNS, May 4/17
THE SCENE »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, May 4/17
Craft beer, indie theatre and free comics await. comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by STEPHANIE JOHNS, May 1/17
One wild week in Saint John comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Apr 27/17
Odes to roll derby, Betty White and midwives await. comments 0
THE SCENE »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Apr 20/17
Earth Day parties, classical music remixed, SPFF and high fashion await. comments 0