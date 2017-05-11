Ten weekend picks that are better than Netflix

Music lovers can get their hands on some hot (and cool, and rare!) wax at this shopping session filled with over 40 tables of LPs and 45s.

9

Craft Beer Week Full House

Friday // Saturday

Start training now for this marathon session that features over 25 local brews!

click to enlarge screenshot via jenngrant.com

Jenn Grant brings her new, electronic-infused record home with a Big Ticket show (see 2).

8

Art

Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday

This play offers witty banter between three friends on what is (and isn't!) art.

7

Weekend Dads w/Building Confidence Through Play, Goldbloom, Nightbummerz, Tief Unter

Friday

The adored-in-Europe punks Weekend Dads snag a rare Halifax show.

6

The Art of Short Fiction

Sunday

Alexander MacLeod moderates this discussion on the oft-overlooked genre as a part of the Atlantic Book Awards.

click to enlarge submitted

Catch a rare show of pop-punk Weekend Dads and see why they're Euro-famous (see 7).

5

The Coast's Dough Ball

Sunday

The VIP bake sale returns with four one-hour tasting sessions that'll make your sweet tooth sing! Along with some of the city's finest bakers and treat-makers, Spirit Spa will also be on hand to give mini-makeovers.

4

Open City

Saturday

See your city in a new, rosy light as neighbourhoods around town organize block parties, kitchen tours, special sales and more. A full list of the deals, steals and fun on offer is available at ilovelocalhfx.ca.

3

Jim Gaffigan: The Noble Ape Tour

Friday

Hold the hot pockets! The ultimate-foodie-funnyman brings his world tour (and all new material) to Halifax.

2

Veronica MacIssac Apparel 2017 Collection Launch

Saturday

Local fashion legend Veronica MacIsaac debuts her latest line of tartan threads, complete with modern bagpipe music. Opening the show? New-to-the-scene Selasie Tagboto, who crafts highly-constructed pieces in traditional prints from Ghana.

1

Jenn Grant

Saturday

Nova Scotia native (and JUNO-nominee) Jenn Grant brings her album Paradise home at this sweeping show that weaves R&B and electronic influences into her singer-songwriter style.