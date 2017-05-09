The Beach Boys co-founder will be surfin’ much more than the USA for his upcoming tour, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Pet Sounds by giving fans one more chance to hear the songs live from the man himself.
The first leg of the tour kicked off in March 2016, and Wilson played 99 shows that year. He’s extending the tour with 56 new dates, including a fall performance at the Scotiabank Centre. Feel those good vibrations as Wilson plays one of music’s most-loved albums in its entirety.
If you’re a Beach Boys fan, don’t spend September 16 in your room. God only knows if you’ll get a chance to see Wilson perform again.
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 9/17
