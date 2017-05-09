SaltBox
Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Music Cecilia Concerts launches its upcoming season

Check out this classical music lineup.

Posted By on Tue, May 9, 2017 at 12:22 PM

click to enlarge Belgian cello octect Ô-Celli will be performing in October.
  • Belgian cello octect Ô-Celli will be performing in October.

Cecilia Concerts has announced its 2017/18 season, and it’s music to our ears.

The season kicks off in September with clarinetist Dominic Desautels, Cecilia’s musician-in-residence for the year. In addition to homegrown talent, music fans can get a taste of Belgium later in the fall through the Psallentes ensembles and cello octect Ô-Celli. Things wrap up next April with JUNO-winning soprano Jane Archibald.

Cecilia began more than 25 years ago, presenting non-symphonic classical music from local, national and international musicians ever since.

 2017/18 Cecilia Concerts Season At-A-Glance

September 16, 2017
Musician-In-Residence Dominic Desautels & Friends
Dominic Desautels, clarinet; Stéphane Tétreault, cello; Jean-Philippe Sylvestre, piano

September 23
Psallentes
Belgian Medieval Vocalists, Directed by Hendrik Vanden Abeele

October 14
Postcards From France
Cameron Crozman, cello; Hugo Lee, oboe; Philip Chiu, piano

October 29
Ô-Celli
Belgian Cello Octet

November 12
Giants of the Piano
Jane Coop, piano

November 19
Mozart & da Ponte’s Don Giovanni
Performances by Jeunesse Musicales

November 25
The Parcival Project
Emmanuel Vukovich, violin; Victor Fournelle-Blain, violin; Marina Thibeault, viola; Julia MacLaine, cello; Dominic Desautels, clarinet

January 21, 2018
O Mistress Moon
Jennifer King, piano

February 4
Heemin Choi Recital
Heemin Choi, violin

February 18
Faune & Naïades
Palladium Duo: Ariane Brisson, flute; Olivier Hébert-Bouchard, piano

March 10
Ladom Ensemble
Michael Bridge, accordion; Adam Campbell, percussions; Pouya Hamidi, piano; Marie-Cristine P. St-Jacques, cello

March 24
A Celebration of Spring
Dominic Desautels, clarinet; Pascale Beaudin, soprano; and Walter Delahunt, piano

April 8
Red Piano
Jeanne Amièle, piano; Simon Larivière, piano

April 29
Jane Archibald Recital
Jane Archibald, coloratura; and Liz Upchurch, pianist





