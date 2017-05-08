SaltBox
Monday, May 8, 2017

Remembering Troy Richter

Posted By on Mon, May 8, 2017 at 4:29 PM


click to enlarge Richter graces the cover of The Coast in 2005. - DAVID CIEPLINSKI
  • David Cieplinski
  • Richter graces the cover of The Coast in 2005.
Remembering Troy
May 8, 8pm-1am
Art Bar + Projects

Halifax lost a talented musician and crucial member of the CKDU community when Troy Richter passed away on April 30. Richter volunteered and later hosted a show at the Dalhousie radio station called "The Tom Savini Fair."

“I moved to Halifax the summer I turned 18 and met Troy almost right away,” recalls Amy Vinnedge of Vulva Culture.  “He was like a wonderful unpretentious life preserver floating in a sea of egotistical meathead musician dudes who only seemed to want to make you feel bad about yourself."

Richter's music repertoire included a variety of electronic pieces, as well as work with his bands The Friendly Dimension and Gilbert Switzer. Tonight, friends and fellow musicians are gathering to celebrate his life by sharing in his music and art. According to the Facebook event, "donations will be accepted at the door for Laing House, as per the family's request."

"Troy was the first person I met in this place who made me feel like I should be proud of who I am and the things I like and the art I make. He certainly helped shape who I am today as a performer, song writer and human. I was lucky to know him and have him as a friend," says Vinnedge.








