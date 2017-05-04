Ten rockin' weekend picks

Giant Robot celebrates Free Comic Book Day—and their sixth anniversary—with an equally giant cake and bins of free comics.

9

The Common Link: A Jane's Walk

Saturday

A citizen-led stroll through some of the peninsula's best patches of grass, this walk is part of the citizen-led Jane's Walks that celebrate community based city building in memory of urban theorist Jane Jacobs.

click to enlarge Submitted

Serena Ryder brings a new '80s-synth sound to the Casino (see 4).

8

I Was There

Friday // Saturday // Sunday

This Mayworks Festival audiovisual installation questions urban development and the capitalist ownership of community land.

7

Halifax Crafters Society Spring Market

Saturday // Sunday

Welcome spring with open arms and some cool new crafts at this sale featuring dozens of local makers.

6

Horton Ridge Tap Takeover

Saturday

Those looking to expand their palate on Open Brewery Day might consider swinging by Battery Park. The beer bar is spending May 6 playing host to Al Stewart of Horton Ridge Malting, showing 19 beers from 19 breweries that use Stewart's malt to make their suds.

click to enlarge Submitted

The Halifax Hurricanes face off against the Moncton Miracles in the division semi-finals (see 2).

5

The 2017 Stillwell Open

Sunday

In one of the highlight events of NS Craft Beer Week, Stillwell's blind-tasting Open returns for a third year, bringing dozens of brews from all over the province with it.

4

Serena Ryder

Friday // Saturday

With an album dropping later this month, Ryder revels a new, '80s-and-glitter-dipped sound.

3

Emerge HFX

Saturday

Cunny Ross, Mikaylaa States, Rosco 300, Jody Upshaw, Kiddo and Cleo light up the marquee event for this year's fest aimed at emerging talent.

2

Halifax Hurricanes basketball playoffs

Friday // Sunday

Looking to defend their title from last year, the Hurricanes open the National Basketball League playoffs with two home games agains the Moncton Miracles.

1

Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story

Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday

Ben Caplan co-stars in this based-on-a-true-story theatre production of Romanian Jews immigrating to Canada in the early twentieth century.