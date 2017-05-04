SaltBox
Thursday, May 4, 2017

Ten rockin' weekend picks

Craft beer, indie theatre and free comics await.

Posted By on Thu, May 4, 2017 at 2:25 PM

10
Free Comic Book Day
Saturday
 Giant Robot celebrates Free Comic Book Day—and their sixth anniversary—with an equally giant cake and bins of free comics.

9
The Common Link: A Jane's Walk
Saturday
 A citizen-led stroll through some of the peninsula's best patches of grass, this walk is part of the citizen-led Jane's Walks that celebrate community based city building in memory of urban theorist Jane Jacobs.

Serena Ryder brings a new '80s-synth sound to the Casino (see 4).
  • Submitted
  • Serena Ryder brings a new '80s-synth sound to the Casino (see 4).

8
I Was There
Friday // Saturday // Sunday
 This Mayworks Festival audiovisual installation questions urban development and the capitalist ownership of community land.

7
Halifax Crafters Society Spring Market
Saturday // Sunday
Welcome spring with open arms and some cool new crafts at this sale featuring dozens of local makers.

6
Horton Ridge Tap Takeover
Saturday
 Those looking to expand their palate on Open Brewery Day might consider swinging by Battery Park. The beer bar is spending May 6 playing host to Al Stewart of Horton Ridge Malting, showing 19 beers from 19 breweries that use Stewart's malt to make their suds.

The Halifax Hurricanes face off against the Moncton Miracles in the division semi-finals (see 2).
  • Submitted
  • The Halifax Hurricanes face off against the Moncton Miracles in the division semi-finals (see 2).

5
The 2017 Stillwell Open
Sunday
 In one of the highlight events of NS Craft Beer Week, Stillwell's blind-tasting Open returns for a third year, bringing dozens of brews from all over the province with it.

4
Serena Ryder
Friday // Saturday
 With an album dropping later this month, Ryder revels a new, '80s-and-glitter-dipped sound.

3
Emerge HFX
Saturday
 Cunny Ross, Mikaylaa States, Rosco 300, Jody Upshaw, Kiddo and Cleo light up the marquee event for this year's fest aimed at emerging talent.

2
Halifax Hurricanes basketball playoffs
Friday // Sunday
 Looking to defend their title from last year, the Hurricanes open the National Basketball League playoffs with two home games agains the Moncton Miracles.

1
Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story
Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday
 Ben Caplan co-stars in this based-on-a-true-story theatre production of Romanian Jews immigrating to Canada in the early twentieth century.

