click to enlarge
-
via lionsault.bandcamp.com
-
Lionsault, winner of best loud recording
April 26-30 Saint John, NB played host to the ECMA showcasers, award winners, award hopefuls, delegates, buyers, schmoozers, managers, techs, and everyone else who likes a massive dose of east coast music. The instagrams all looked extremely slick.
If you want to see the red carpet gala and awards show, click here
and scroll to April 27. If you only want to watch a couple minutes of it, skip to 2hr29mins to see Les Hôtesses d’Hilaire deliver an AMAZING speech.
A complete list of 2017 East Coast Music Award winners:
Music Awards:
Album of the Year
Old Man Luedecke - Domestic Eccentric (Producer: Tim O’Brien)
Blues Recording of the Year
Beauwater - Lovers, Fools and Kings
Bucky Adams Memorial Award
Ced Marty & Dave
Classical Composition of the Year
Scott Macmillan - "Currents of Sable Island"
Classical Recording of the Year
Duo Concertante - J.S. Bach Six Sonatas for Violin and Keyboard
Country Recording of the Year
Tristan Horncastle - Turnin’ Up A Sundown
Dance Recording of the Year
PINEO & LOEB - Soul Shakin'
Electronic Recording of the Year
Rozalind MacPhail - From The River to the Ocean
Enregistrement francophone de l’année
Les Hôtesses d’Hilaire - Touche-moi pas là!
Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year
Lennie Gallant
Fans’ Choice Video of the Year
Hillsburn - "Run Down" (Director: Mat Barkley, Badfunmedia)
Folk Recording of the Year
Lennie Gallant - Searching For Abegweit
Gospel Recording of the Year
Rootsdeepdown - Awoke & Raised
Group Recording of the Year
Les Hôtesses d’Hilaire - Touche-moi pas là!
Indigenous Artist of the Year
War Horses
Jazz Recording of the Year
Joel Miller - Dream Cassette
Loud Recording of the Year
Lionsault - Are You Feeling Lucky?
Pop Recording of the Year
Ria Mae - Ria Mae
R&B/Soul Recording of the Year
Erin Costelo - Down Below, the Status Quo
Rap/Hip-Hop Recording of the Year
Classified - Greatful
Rising Star Recording of the Year
Like A Motorcycle - High Hopes
Rock Recording of the Year
The Motorleague - Holding Patterns
Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year
Ten Strings And A Goat Skin - Auprès du poêle
Solo Recording of the Year
Ria Mae - Ria Mae
Song of the Year
Classified - "No Pressure" (Producer: Classified)
Songwriter of the Year
Ben Caplan
Traditional Instrumental Recording of the Year
Scott Macmillan & Colin Grant - GOOD2GO
Industry Awards:
Company of the Year
SpinCount
Event of the Year
Celtic Colours International Festival
Graphic/Media Artist of the Year
Deep Hollow Print
Live Sound Engineer of the Year
Stephen “Snickers” Smith
Management/Manager of the Year
Jones & Company
Media Outlet of the Year
Halifax Is Burning
Media Person of the Year
Adria Young
Producer of the Year
Daniel Ledwell
Studio Engineer of the Year
Darren van Niekerk
Studio of the Year
The Sonic Temple
Venue of the Year
Plan b Lounge
Video of the Year
Classified - "Work Away" ft. David Myles (Director: Jason Levangie)
Honorary Awards:
Stompin’ Tom Awards
Merlin Waye (CB)
Jim Bradley (NB)
James Faraday (NS)
Jim Payne (NL)
Garnet Buell (PE)
Dr. Helen Creighton Lifetime Achievement Award
Carole Chouinard
Musician's Achievement Award
Danny Bourgeois
Industry Builder Award
Accros de la chanson