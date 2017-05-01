SaltBox
Monday, May 1, 2017

Awards / ECMW Congrats, you East Coast Music Awards winners!

One wild week in Saint John

Posted By on Mon, May 1, 2017 at 3:35 PM

click to enlarge Lionsault, winner of best loud recording - VIA LIONSAULT.BANDCAMP.COM
  • via lionsault.bandcamp.com
  • Lionsault, winner of best loud recording


April 26-30 Saint John, NB played host to the ECMA showcasers, award winners, award hopefuls, delegates, buyers, schmoozers, managers, techs, and everyone else who likes a massive dose of east coast music. The instagrams all looked extremely slick.

If you want to see the red carpet gala and awards show, click here and scroll to April 27. If you only want to watch a couple minutes of it, skip to 2hr29mins to see Les Hôtesses d’Hilaire deliver an AMAZING speech.

A complete list of 2017 East Coast Music Award winners:

Music Awards:

Album of the Year
Old Man Luedecke - Domestic Eccentric (Producer: Tim O’Brien)

Blues Recording of the Year
Beauwater - Lovers, Fools and Kings

Bucky Adams Memorial Award
Ced Marty & Dave

Classical Composition of the Year
Scott Macmillan - "Currents of Sable Island"

Classical Recording of the Year
Duo Concertante - J.S. Bach Six Sonatas for Violin and Keyboard

Country Recording of the Year
Tristan Horncastle - Turnin’ Up A Sundown

Dance Recording of the Year
PINEO & LOEB - Soul Shakin'

Electronic Recording of the Year
Rozalind MacPhail - From The River to the Ocean

Enregistrement francophone de l’année
Les Hôtesses d’Hilaire - Touche-moi pas là!

Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year
Lennie Gallant

Fans’ Choice Video of the Year
Hillsburn - "Run Down" (Director: Mat Barkley, Badfunmedia)

Folk Recording of the Year
Lennie Gallant - Searching For Abegweit

Gospel Recording of the Year
Rootsdeepdown - Awoke & Raised

Group Recording of the Year
Les Hôtesses d’Hilaire - Touche-moi pas là!

Indigenous Artist of the Year
War Horses

Jazz Recording of the Year
Joel Miller - Dream Cassette

Loud Recording of the Year
Lionsault - Are You Feeling Lucky?

Pop Recording of the Year
Ria Mae - Ria Mae

R&B/Soul Recording of the Year
Erin Costelo - Down Below, the Status Quo

Rap/Hip-Hop Recording of the Year
Classified - Greatful

Rising Star Recording of the Year
Like A Motorcycle - High Hopes

Rock Recording of the Year
The Motorleague - Holding Patterns

Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year
Ten Strings And A Goat Skin - Auprès du poêle

Solo Recording of the Year
Ria Mae - Ria Mae

Song of the Year
Classified - "No Pressure" (Producer: Classified)

Songwriter of the Year
Ben Caplan

Traditional Instrumental Recording of the Year
Scott Macmillan & Colin Grant - GOOD2GO

Industry Awards:

Company of the Year
SpinCount

Event of the Year
Celtic Colours International Festival

Graphic/Media Artist of the Year
Deep Hollow Print

Live Sound Engineer of the Year
Stephen “Snickers” Smith

Management/Manager of the Year
Jones & Company

Media Outlet of the Year
Halifax Is Burning

Media Person of the Year
Adria Young

Producer of the Year
Daniel Ledwell

Studio Engineer of the Year
Darren van Niekerk

Studio of the Year
The Sonic Temple

Venue of the Year
Plan b Lounge

Video of the Year
Classified - "Work Away" ft. David Myles (Director: Jason Levangie)

Honorary Awards:
Stompin’ Tom Awards
Merlin Waye (CB)
Jim Bradley (NB)
James Faraday (NS)
Jim Payne (NL)
Garnet Buell (PE)

Dr. Helen Creighton Lifetime Achievement Award
Carole Chouinard

Musician's Achievement Award
Danny Bourgeois

Industry Builder Award
Accros de la chanson

Tags: , ,

