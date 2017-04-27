SaltBox
Thursday, April 27, 2017

Ten rad weekend picks

Odes to roll derby, Betty White and midwives await. 

Posted By on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 10:23 AM

10
International Dance Day Celebration
Saturday
 A full day of all-levels workshops and professional performances celebrate the art of movement. 

9
International Street Food Cooking Class
Friday
 Learn how to make some of the best street eats around the world: Carne asado tacos, bahn mi, falafels and, just for good measure, doughnuts loaded with toppings. 

click to enlarge Elizabeth Yuko celebrates all the unexpected lessons The Golden Girls taught her (see 2). - KAREN NOVAK
8
Dvorak's cello concerto & Tchaikovsky's Fifth
Sunday
 This year's edition of the Music of Eastern Europe Festival showcases a surprising blend of classics. 

7
Prismes
Thursday // Friday // Saturday
 Shape-shifting, light-shattering movement from the edgy and influential Montreal Danse company. 

6
The Hours Turn To Nothing
Friday // Saturday
 Sure, you know about the damage and death toll the Halifax Explosion created, but did you know the blast also caused hundreds of pregnant Haligonians to go into spontaneous labour? This play tells the tale of the midwives who helped the city in it's darkest hour. 

click to enlarge Nancy Kenny grabs life by the kneepads in Roller Derby Saved My Soul (see 5). - SCREEN SHOT VIA TICKETHALIFAX.COM
5
Roller Derby Saved My Soul
 Friday
 Nancy Kenny's comedy about a 30 year old, comic-reading introvert's dive into the world of roller derby is an ode to grabbing life by the kneepads. 

4
The Drug Rugs W/Tragic Minds, Sidewalk Talk
Saturday 
 Borrowing influences from Iggy Pop and the Smiths, the Drug Rugs know how to make you cut a rug—making them a natural choice to kick off this year's Novafest. 

3
New Hermitage W/chik white
Thursday 
 Jazz phenom Andrew MacKelvie takes the stage with his new, improv-based band at this show. Sharing the stage? chick white's eccentric art-pop, complete with ancient instruments. 

2
Everything I Know About Bioethics I Learned from The Golden Girls
Saturday
 Elizabeth Yuko introduces and discusses bioethics with examples from Dorthy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia—just in time to celebrate the pilot's 30th anniversary. 

1
James Kirkpatrick (AKA Thesis Sahib)
Saturday // Sunday
 Homemade beats from eight-bit Gameboys and short-circuited toys make this hip hop show feel extra artsy.

The Scene

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 48
April 27, 2017

