Ten rad weekend picks

A full day of all-levels workshops and professional performances celebrate the art of movement.

9

International Street Food Cooking Class

Friday

Learn how to make some of the best street eats around the world: Carne asado tacos, bahn mi, falafels and, just for good measure, doughnuts loaded with toppings.

Elizabeth Yuko celebrates all the unexpected lessons The Golden Girls taught her (see 2).

8

Dvorak's cello concerto & Tchaikovsky's Fifth

Sunday

This year's edition of the Music of Eastern Europe Festival showcases a surprising blend of classics.

7

Prismes

Thursday // Friday // Saturday

Shape-shifting, light-shattering movement from the edgy and influential Montreal Danse company.

6

The Hours Turn To Nothing

Friday // Saturday

Sure, you know about the damage and death toll the Halifax Explosion created, but did you know the blast also caused hundreds of pregnant Haligonians to go into spontaneous labour? This play tells the tale of the midwives who helped the city in it's darkest hour.

Nancy Kenny grabs life by the kneepads in Roller Derby Saved My Soul (see 5).

5

Roller Derby Saved My Soul

Friday

Nancy Kenny's comedy about a 30 year old, comic-reading introvert's dive into the world of roller derby is an ode to grabbing life by the kneepads.

4

The Drug Rugs W/Tragic Minds, Sidewalk Talk

Saturday

Borrowing influences from Iggy Pop and the Smiths, the Drug Rugs know how to make you cut a rug—making them a natural choice to kick off this year's Novafest.

3

New Hermitage W/chik white

Thursday

Jazz phenom Andrew MacKelvie takes the stage with his new, improv-based band at this show. Sharing the stage? chick white's eccentric art-pop, complete with ancient instruments.

2

Everything I Know About Bioethics I Learned from The Golden Girls

Saturday

Elizabeth Yuko introduces and discusses bioethics with examples from Dorthy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia—just in time to celebrate the pilot's 30th anniversary.

1

James Kirkpatrick (AKA Thesis Sahib)

Saturday // Sunday

Homemade beats from eight-bit Gameboys and short-circuited toys make this hip hop show feel extra artsy.