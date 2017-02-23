Ten ways to have a winning weekend

The folk-rockers are gonna make the Scotiabank Centre as hot as five days in July.

9

Tove Storch: How Do I Look

Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday

The Danish up-and-comer brings minimalist, '70s-influenced sculptures to the MSVU gallery.

click to enlarge Holly Crooks photo

Mocean Dance celebrates a banner year with a double bill (see 4).

8

Corpus Melliferous

Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday

It’s your last chance to catch Ruth Marsh’s space-age art that imagines a world without bees at the Craig Gallery.

7

Origami Workshop by Orihime

Saturday

An hour of paper folding and mellow vibes awaits at Sawadee Tea House.

6

Real Recon Real Fest. Hussles, DJ R$ $mooth

Friday

A full stack of heavy-hitting hip hop (courtesy of Corey Writes, Maje, Tandra, J Jigga and Aquakultre) lands at Warriors Gym.

5 Brew Ha-Ha

Thursday

A craft beer and comedy celebration, complete with nibbles from The CoHo's new pop-up kitchen.

4

Mocean Dance double bill

Thursday // Friday

An encore performance of the dance company's recent hits, Canvas 5x5 and Sable Island.

3

Rebecca Caine: West End Ladies

Sunday

The London-trained soprano (she was Cosette in the original London Les Misérables cast) brings her big voice to the Lilian Piercey Concert Hall for tunes from classic musicals.

2

Heathers: The Musical

Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday

When the meanest, hottest girls in school get their scrunchie-wearing heads together, a laugh-out-loud clique competition ensues. This show is currently sold out, but info on standing-room seats is expected to be announced soon.

1

Freedom Singer

Friday

Khari Wendell McClelland narrates his ancestors' journey through the Underground Railroad, singing the songs that likely accompanied their trek to freedom.