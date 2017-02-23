Ten ways to have a winning weekend

9
Tove Storch: How Do I Look
Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday
The Danish up-and-comer brings minimalist, '70s-influenced sculptures to the MSVU gallery.
8
Corpus Melliferous
Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday
It’s your last chance to catch Ruth Marsh’s space-age art that imagines a world without bees at the Craig Gallery.
7
Origami Workshop by Orihime
Saturday
An hour of paper folding and mellow vibes awaits at Sawadee Tea House.
6
Real Recon Real Fest. Hussles, DJ R$ $mooth
Friday
A full stack of heavy-hitting hip hop (courtesy of Corey Writes, Maje, Tandra, J Jigga and Aquakultre) lands at Warriors Gym.
5
Brew Ha-Ha
Thursday
A craft beer and comedy celebration, complete with nibbles from The CoHo's new pop-up kitchen.
4
Mocean Dance double bill
Thursday // Friday
An encore performance of the dance company's recent hits, Canvas 5x5 and Sable Island.
3
Rebecca Caine: West End Ladies
Sunday
The London-trained soprano (she was Cosette in the original London Les Misérables cast) brings her big voice to the Lilian Piercey Concert Hall for tunes from classic musicals.
2
Heathers: The Musical
Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday
When the meanest, hottest girls in school get their scrunchie-wearing heads together, a laugh-out-loud clique competition ensues. This show is currently sold out, but info on standing-room seats is expected to be announced soon.
1
Freedom Singer
Friday
Khari Wendell McClelland narrates his ancestors' journey through the Underground Railroad, singing the songs that likely accompanied their trek to freedom.