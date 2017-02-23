SaltBox

The Scene

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Ten ways to have a winning weekend

Art shows, paper craft and musicals await.

Posted By on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 2:06 PM

10
Blue Rodeo
Saturday
 The folk-rockers are gonna make the Scotiabank Centre as hot as five days in July.

9
Tove Storch: How Do I Look
Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday
 The Danish up-and-comer brings minimalist, '70s-influenced sculptures to the MSVU gallery.

click to enlarge Mocean Dance celebrates a banner year with a double bill (see 4). - HOLLY CROOKS PHOTO
  • Holly Crooks photo
  • Mocean Dance celebrates a banner year with a double bill (see 4).

8
Corpus Melliferous
Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday
 It’s your last chance to catch Ruth Marsh’s space-age art that imagines a world without bees at the Craig Gallery.

7
Origami Workshop by Orihime
Saturday
 An hour of paper folding and mellow vibes awaits at Sawadee Tea House.

6
Real Recon Real Fest. Hussles, DJ R$ $mooth
Friday
 A full stack of heavy-hitting hip hop (courtesy of Corey Writes, Maje, Tandra, J Jigga and Aquakultre) lands at Warriors Gym.

5 Brew Ha-Ha
Thursday
A craft beer and comedy celebration, complete with nibbles from The CoHo's new pop-up kitchen.

4
Mocean Dance double bill
Thursday // Friday
An encore performance of the dance company's recent hits, Canvas 5x5 and Sable Island.

3
Rebecca Caine: West End Ladies
Sunday
 The London-trained soprano (she was Cosette in the original London Les Misérables cast) brings her big voice to the Lilian Piercey Concert Hall for tunes from classic musicals.

2
Heathers: The Musical
Thursday // Friday // Saturday // Sunday
 When the meanest, hottest girls in school get their scrunchie-wearing heads together, a laugh-out-loud clique competition ensues. This show is currently sold out, but info on standing-room seats is expected to be announced soon.

1
Freedom Singer
Friday
 Khari Wendell McClelland narrates his ancestors' journey through the Underground Railroad, singing the songs that likely accompanied their trek to freedom.

